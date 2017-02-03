Real Madrid star striker tells friends he expects Chelsea summer move
04 February at 17:15Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata is being heavily linked with leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window. The Spaniard wants to get regular game time and is reportedly willing to leave the capital of Spain at the end of the season as Chelsea are offering him a regular spot in the team’s starting XI.
Chelsea, in fact, could decide to sell Diego Costa to Tianjin Quanjian at the end of the season as the Spain International is reportedly willing to join the Chinese Super League club that has offered Costa € 30 million-a-year to move to the Far East.
The Premier League giants blocked Costa’s January exit but could allow the striker to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. In case Costa leaves in July, Morata would become the Blues’ priority target for the 2017/18 campaign.
According to a report of the Daily Telegraph, Morata “has told friends that he expects to join Chelsea and that he is a fan of Conte, who set up his move to Juventus before taking over as manager of the Italian national team in 2014.”
