

Spanish portal Don Balon claims that the Colombian international has been convinced by Jose Mourinho that his future would be best served at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and was reported to have called Zidane a “Motherfu**er” after his withdrawal this week.

With Chelsea and Liverpool also in pursuit of the player, the Portuguese tactician has reportedly been in contact with James to try to steal a march on his rivals. These latest reports now seem to suggest that the charm offensive has worked and that a deal in the region of around £40M could now be brokered this summer.