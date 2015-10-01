Real Madrid star tells club he wants to move to Manchester United
07 April at 12:55
After his outburst aimed at boss Zinedine Zidane after being substituted in Wednesday night’s win at Leganes, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez will now tell the club he wants to move to Manchester United this summer.
Spanish portal Don Balon claims that the Colombian international has been convinced by Jose Mourinho that his future would be best served at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and was reported to have called Zidane a “Motherfu**er” after his withdrawal this week.
With Chelsea and Liverpool also in pursuit of the player, the Portuguese tactician has reportedly been in contact with James to try to steal a march on his rivals. These latest reports now seem to suggest that the charm offensive has worked and that a deal in the region of around £40M could now be brokered this summer.
