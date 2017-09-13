Real Madrid star to skip tonight’s Champions League clash for the most bizarre reason ever
13 September at 15:25Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is not going to take part to tonight’s Champions League clash between the Reds and Apoel. The Merengues boss Zinedine Zidane confirmed yesterday that the Spaniard would have skipped the game but the real reason behind his absence is simply unbelievable.
The Spain International missed training early this week and Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he isn't in contention because of a "pimple which stopped him pulling up his socks". Madrid-based paper ABC reveal that the Real Madrid star suffered the pimple as a result of shaving his legs.
Luckily enough for Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo is eligible to play in Europe. The Portuguese star has been banned for five games for pushing the referee in the latest Spanish supercup game against Barcelona but the Merengues are looking forward to having their star back on the pitch in Europe.
Real Madrid have won the last two editions of the Champions League and this season they have been included in group H alongside Apoel, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.
Go to comments