James Rodriguez will leave the Spanish giants at the end of the season but will not be heading to the Premier League.

According to reports in Don Balon , Real Madrid midfielderwill leave the Spanish giants at the end of the season but will not be heading to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Colombian, who is believed to be getting more and more frustrated at being omitted from the starting XI under coach Zinedine Zidane, could be set to reunite with his former mentor Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.



Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a summer move for the player who burst onto the scene during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but the Spanish portal understands that it will be the Bundesliga, and not the Premier League, where he will try to re-ignite his career.



Ancelotti was the coach who brought James to Europe when he was at the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu; the player rewarding the Italian tactician by scoring 17 goals in his first season in Spain. Now it’s believed that Ancelotti can get the best out of him again but this time in Bavaria.