Latest reports state that Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is seeking emergency talks with the club as interest from Arsenal intensifies. The Gunners are understood to have made the 21-year-old a possible transfer target this summer and Asensio now wants assurances from Zinedine Zidane that he will be a regular starter for Los Blancos this season.



Spanish portal Diario Gol states that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is ready to activate the players £72M release clause to bring him to The Emirates with reports stating that Asensio could use this interest as a bartering tool to get an improved contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The man from Menorca is still on a youth team player’s salary in the Spanish capital and is understood to have to want around £5M-a-season before committing his future to Real. Having scored 10 goals in 38 appearances last term, Asensio now believes he deserves a pay rise after proving his value to the team.