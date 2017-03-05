Real Madrid star wants to sign new contract but only on one condition
06 March at 18:45Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is willing to sign a new contract with the club, according to reports in Spain. The Colombian star’s deal expires in 2020 but according to As.com he is willing to pen a further extension with the LaLiga giants.
The Spanish paper, however, claims that James Rodriguez will only sign a new contract if Isco leaves the club. The Colombia and Spain stars are not regular starters at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane but the departure of Isco would allow James Rodriguez to have more game time.
The former AS Monaco star reportedly rejected a € 80 million move to Inter last summer and he is still willing to stay at Real Madrid, especially if his teammate will leave the club at the end of the season.
Isco’s Real Madrid contract expires in 2018 and the player has put new contract talks on hold. The Manchester City and Juventus target is actually likely to leave the Bernabeu hierarchy in the summer.
