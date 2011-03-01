Karim Benzema claims that Real Madrid are already a “powerful team” and didn’t need to make major singings this summer.

The Merengues’ main efforts this summer involved holding on to Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Gareth Bale, while selling Danilo and Alvaro Morata.

The only real big name was that of Dani Ceballos, who joined from Betis.

“Sometimes, you don’t need [ to buy players],”

“You have a winning team, you strengthen it with a player or two, but there’s no point in changing everything when you already have the best team in your hands.

“It’s a long-term job. We’ve been here [at the top] for six-seven years. Now we’re winning, gaining trophies and playing well. We’re a powerful team”.

If anything, Benzema was the direct beneficiary of Real’s limited transfer policy, with Alvaro Morata’s

75 million departure for Chelsea leaving him with no real competition at the centre-forward position.

This despite the fact that Benzema didn’t score many goals last season, taking his total tally to 181 goals since joining the Merengues in 2009.