Real Madrid starlet set for loan exit
10 January at 14:20Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard is set to move to Heerenveen on a loan deal, Leeuwarder Courant in Holland reports.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder arrived at the Bernabeu two years ago for € 2.8 million and has already registered two appearances with the Merengues’ senior team. Odegaard has also nine appearances with senior Norway national team.
Despite a big investment for a 16-year-old footballer two years ago, Odergaard has not played as many games as he imagine when he moved to the club in January 2015.
The attacking midfielder is now set to move to Heerenven to get some regular game time after scoring three goals in 13 appearances with the Merengues’ Castilla team this season.
Odegaard has also register one appearance in the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid senior team playing for 90 minutes against CyD Leonesa. The Norway International is set to play in the Ererdivise until the end of the current campaign as he will join Hereenveen in a dry loan deal.
