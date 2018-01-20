Real Madrid stars pushing to sign Neymar
20 January at 15:30Real Madrid stars want Neymar to join the Bernabeu at the end of the season, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Brazilian ace completed a world-record € 222 million move to Psg last summer but Barcelona’s harsh rivals Real Madrid are now dreaming of taking the Brazilian to the Bernabeu in the summer.
According to Mundo Deportivo both Sergio Ramos and Marcelo have already made it clear that Neymar should be chosen as the heir of Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.
Ramos is reportedly trying to persuade Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to make an economic effort to put the Brazilian under contract in the summer and Marcelo is also pushing for the Merengues to sign Neymar who is one of his closest friends as well as a Brazil team-mate.
Ramos believes Real Madrid could finalize a deal after the World Cup but it will be nothing easy for Blancos to persuade Psg to sell Neymar after only one year spent in Paris by the Brazilian.
Reports in Spain confirm Real Madrid may try to lower Neymar’s price-tag by including Ronaldo in a player-plus cash swap deal. The Portuguese’s agent Jorge Mendes is on very good terms with Psg’s director of sport Antero Henrique and Mendes may ease negotiations between the two clubs.
