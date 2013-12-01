Real Madrid step up interest in Chelsea's Eden Hazard

French media outlet Radio Montecarlo report that Real Madrid have made contact with the entourage of Chelsea's Belgian international winger Eden Hazard.



According to the report Hazard has turned down two contract offers from Chelsea to renew his deal with the club as he wants to hear what Real Madrid have to offer. This was affirmed by the player's father a few days ago that: "Eden has turned down a proposal to extend his contract so that he can, if necessary, deal with the interest from Real Madrid."



Chelsea have however not given up on keeping their star man whose current deal with the club expires at the end of June 2020, preparing an offer that would make him the highest paid player of the Premier League on €17,6 million per season, overtaking Manchester United's Paul Pogba.



French manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the player and has given the move the green light.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)