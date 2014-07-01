Real Madrid still chasing Juventus star as alternative to Bale, Benzema
30 November at 19:10Florentino Perez is very much in the market for Paulo Dybala, according to sources in Spain.
The Argentine enjoyed a superb start to the season, and has been the driving force of this Juve side.
Merengues fans will remember the 23-year-old fondly for putting Barcelona to the sword in last season’s Champions League semi-final, scoring a brace at the J Stadium in a 3-0 win which sent the Catalans tumbling out of the competition.
According to Mundo Deportivo, La Joya – who has scored 12 goals in 14 Serie A games this season, is the answer to Real’s quibbles in attack, where rumours abound that Karim Benzema is headed for the door, and Gareth Bale too.
The Argentine worried fans a few days ago when meeting with Leo Messi in the dressing room after the 0-0 draw with Barcelona, in which Dybala is reported to have admitted to his national team colleague that he didn’t think that Juve could compete for a Champions League title.
