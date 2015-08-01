Alvaro Morata may have given Chelsea fans a huge boost by saying that he will ‘surely’ play for Antonio Conte one day, ‘sooner or later’.



He also revealed that both Tottenham and Chelsea themselves came-a-knocking last year.

The Real Madrid striker was speaking to

"And yet I’ve never had the fortune to actually work with him. I’m sure sooner or later I will."

Morata also revealed that he was approached over a move to London last summer, one he might regret not taking seeing as he’s only made ten La Liga stats this season. He’s still managed to score 16 goals in all competitions, pushing some Real fans to ask that he play ahead of Karim Benzema.

"I said 'yeah, I’d like to,' that if I had to leave I would almost certainly go to London, but that I didn’t know what Madrid would do,"

"I knew they’d bring me back, but I didn’t know if it was to keep me or sell me. I spoke directly to Mauricio Pochettino and [Conte]”

Morata is grateful to Conte for recruiting him to Juventus, even if the Coach then left the Bianconeri before the two could work together because of disagreements with the Juventus board.

"I’m very conscious of that: He bet on me for Juventus but left before I arrived; then he wanted me at Chelsea come what may,"





@EdoDalmonte "He knows me better than I could imagine, I’m sure, and that’s important: it motivates you to work hard, train well."