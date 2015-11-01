Disgruntled Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata could be going to Arsenal… along with Juventus Coach Max Allegri!

​While Morata is angry at his lack of playing time at Real Madrid, Arsenal have stagnated under Arsene Wenger, not winning a Premier League title under his tutelage since 2004.

Morata is valued at

60 million by Real, for whom he has scored five La Liga goals and provided two assists in only thirteen games, seven of which substitute appearances.

The scorer of 27 goals in all competitions in his time at Juventus, Morata recently issued an ultimatum to the Merengues, making it clear that if Zinedine Zidane didn’t walk, he would.

Also targeted by Chelsea, the Corriere claim that Morata is the man to succeed Mario Mandzukic, who will probably head for pastures new in search for better starting opportunities.

write that Morata could end up meeting his former Coach at Juventus, Max Allegri, at Arsenal.