Real Madrid star striker Alvaro Morata is willing to make return to his former club Juventus, Tuttosport reports. The Spaniard is not happy with his game time at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Italian paper confirms Morata will leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season.



Although the player wants to make return to the J Stadium, the Old Lady is not going to match Real Madrid’s € 60 million asking price.



​Chelsea and Manchester United are still monitoring the situation of the former Juventus star and both Premier League giants are said to have more chances than Juventus to sign the exciting Spanish hit-man.







Morata has recently confirmed he held transfer talks with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte last summer revealing that Real Madrid blocked his sale.



​Next summer, however, Real Madrid will be listening to offers exceeding € 60 million with Chelsea and Manchester United that are the favourites to seal the player’s transfer at the end of the season.