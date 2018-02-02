Real Madrid summer transfer strategy concerns Spurs and Chelsea
02 February at 11:50Real Madrid rejected the idea of making panic signings during last month’s transfer window in order to ‘save’ their season. Having surrendered all hope of retaining their La Liga crown, Los Blancos’ squad will instead undergo a revolution at the end of the campaign.
President Florentino Pérez plans on making several marquee signings, and they will sign at least one new player for each section of the roster. It looks unlikely that he will be able to lure Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, while the club sees this as a more feasible option in 2019.
Los Merengues have instead lined up Harry Kane and Eden Hazard as their two main priorities ahead of the summer. The Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea stars are wanted by several of Europe’s top clubs, but Pérez wants them to spearhead a new-look attack at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The capital club reportedly has around €300 million to spend, with Madrid fans keen to see Karim Benzema replaced, or at least given some proper competition for his place in the side. However, they recognise that negotiations with Daniel Levy will be far from easy, while the North London club has offered Kane a new contract.
Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of Hazard, and has made little secret of his desire to bring him to Madrid at some stage. The former Lille star would love nothing more than to play under one of his inspirations come the beginning of next season.
