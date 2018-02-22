Real Madrid superstar faces five years in prison

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been charged with perjury relating to the tax fraud trial of former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic in Croatia.



Modric is alleged to have given a "false testimony" in June 2017 when authorities were investigating his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.



Mamic and three others are accused of corruption, having allegedly taken a cut from player sales, ultimately costing Dinamo and the state.



A crucial part of Modric's situation relates to when he signed an annex to his Dinamo contract, which detailed the terms of the deal and a 50-50 split of any transfer fee he would later generate.



According to prosecutors, Modric revealed to authorities in 2015 that the annex had been signed after his move to Tottenham.



But Modric, who could face up to five years in prison if found guilty, then changed his testimony, claiming it had been signed in 2004, with prosecutors alleging this was done to favour Mamic.