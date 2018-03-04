Real Madrid sweat over Cristiano Ronaldo fitness
04 March at 15:25Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain this week.
The Portuguese superstar scored two goals in Los Blancos’ 3-1 victory over Getafe last night, but was replaced by Marco Asensio shortly after finding the net for the second time.
After taking his place on the bench, CR7 removed his shin pad and began feeling his lower leg. The club’s medical staff were noticeably concerned at the time, and sought to apply ice to the affected area at once.
However, it is not thought to be anything serious and, barring any disasters, he should be absolutely fine to face Les Parisiens on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has ramped up the pressure ahead of the encounter by claiming that neither Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi should be considered the best player in the world: that honour should be bestowed upon Neymar instead.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments