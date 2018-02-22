Real Madrid sweat over Ronaldo fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

La Liga giants Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo following his ankle injury yesterday, with the Champions League final against Liverpool coming up.



In what was an El Clasico that was full of controversy and clashes, it was Barcelona who opened the scoring through Luis Suarez, before Cristiano Ronaldo nudged Real level. After Sergi Roberto was sent off for the Catalans, Lionel Messi scored to hand them the lead in the second. A Gareth Bale goal made it 2-2 soon enough.



After scoring his goal though, Ronaldo didn't celebrate as he had endured a blow to his ankle. EuroSport believe that he is a doubt for the Los Blancos' Champions League final against Liverpool.



Ronaldo was substituted in the second half, as Marco Asensio was brought on at half-time for him by Zinedine Zidane.



It is said that the extent of the injury will be ascertained later on Monday. It doesn't appear anything serious, but with the Champions League final coming up on the 26th of May, it would not be good to underestimate anything.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)