Marco Asensio claims that Rafael Nadal

The 21-year-old was signed in 2015 from Mallorca for

Loaned to Espanyol last season - where he scored four Liga goals - he’s managed nine goals (and four assists) in all competitions this season for Real.

“My agent told me during winter that Real Madrid were interested in signing me,” he told Real Madrid TV.

“A number of clubs called and it was a complex situation, but Florentino called me before a game to tell me that I would play for Real.

“Everything happened in a day, we travelled to Madrid, we visited the Bernabeu and Valdebebas and we returned to Mallorca to finish the season.

“It was quick and intense but it was enormously satisfying.

“And it’s also true that Rafael Nadal called Florentino to tell him that he couldn’t let me slip away!”

€ 3.9 million, but he has an interesting backstory relating to the move, claiming that the Spanish tennis legend “called Florentino and told him not to let me escape”.