Eden Hazard claims that he is “happy in England”,

Linked to Real Madrid among others, the Belgian international was being quizzed about Chelsea’s potential status as a Champions League favourite.

Hazard returned to action in a twelve-minute stint at the weekend, as Chelsea beat Leicester City to keep their winning streak going, and also came on in the last half hour as the Blues squashed Qarabag 6-0.

On the possibility of moving to Spain, Hazard said “play in La Liga? I’m happy in England for a while and I play for one of the best clubs”.

Quizzed on the status of Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Belgian was coy, claiming that “the Champions League is a tough tournament, as well as the Premier League”.

The 26-year-old was instrumental to Chelsea’s winning the Premier League, scoring sixteen goals and recording five assists last season.

The Diable Rouge was also quiet about his chances of winning the Ballon D’Or, dismissing it as “not a priority. I don’t play for that”.