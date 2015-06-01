Paulo Dybala doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere, if his latest declarations have anything to do with it.

La Joya has been repeatedly linked to a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Argentine superstar outshadowed Messi, Neymar and Suarez last night as Juventus murdered Barcelona 3-0 at the J Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.

The Argentine put in a stunning shift, scoring on seven and 22 minutes to put the Bianconeri ahead, before a Giorgio Chiellini header made it 3-0.

“I’m very happy at Juventus, and I’m about to prolong my deal” he told

“I really feel loved here, and I have only one wish: to give as much happiness and love to Juventus supporters”.

Dybala, who has scored 16 goals and made six more assists in all competitions this season, is set to sign a new deal that will take him to 2021.

He has been involved in negotiations with the club all season, and was supposed to have renewed at the beginning of March, earning €7 million, a superstar’s salary.