Kepa Arrizabalaga doesn’t sound like he will move to Real Madrid anytime soon,

The Basque club has officially announced that the goalkeeper will remain with the Lions, and will make about six times what he is currently on.

Real Madrid are known for not being enthusiastic about current goalkeeper Keylor Navas, with president Florentino Perez known for wanting a bigger-name goalkeeper.

Real Madrid pulled out of negotiations this winter, which is not necessarily good news for certain Premier League clubs.

Chelsea have Thibaut Courtois, who is reported to consider Madrid to be his home. Even worse, Manchester United have David De Gea, who is Florentino’s Number 1 target.

The Red Devils have been under siege for a while over the goalkeeper, and could lose out if the Galacticos make another concerted effort to sign him.