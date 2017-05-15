Vinicius Junior, Flamengo’s 16-year-old striking sensation, has signed a new deal with the club that contains a new £38M release clause.

One of Brazilian football’s hottest prospects is heading to Real Madrid but the Spanish giants have been forced to pay more to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Daily Mail writes that, Flamengo’s 16-year-old striking sensation, has signed a new deal with the club that contains a new £38M release clause.

The youngster only made his first-team debut last week but Real scouts have seen his huge potential and are ready to make their move. His new deal means that he will get a pay rise before he embarks on his new adventure in the Spanish capital and Flamengo haven’t given up hope that they will be able to keep him on-loan for another season rather than him going into Real’s B team.



On announcing the deal on their website Flamengo explained that; “The agreement provides salary readjustment for the attacker and change in the amount of the fine in case of proposals from clubs abroad: from 30 to 45 million euros.”



It’s understood that both clubs have already agreed to the revised figure and this announcement will not scupper his dream move to Europe.