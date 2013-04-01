David Alaba would prefer a move to Barcelona, even though Real Madrid has made a move to try to bring him to the Bernabeu this summer. The outlet claims that Real President Florentino Perez used Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg encounter to open talks with his German counterparts on the possibility of a deal for the 24-year-old.

According to Diario Gol , Bayern Munich full-backwould prefer a move to Barcelona, even though Real Madrid has made a move to try to bring him to the Bernabeu this summer. The outlet claims that Real President Florentino Perez used Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg encounter to open talks with his German counterparts on the possibility of a deal for the 24-year-old.

The patron would not have been very impressed with what he heard when he was told that Bayern had no intention of selling him and that if they did, the player would prefer a move to Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona.



Alaba’s versatility has put him on the radar of several big named clubs with Chelsea also being linked with a possible summer move but it seems that his future looks to be firmly at the Allianz Arena…for the time being.