Joe Gomez. Boss Zinedine Zidane is planning a revolution at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season and the Reds youngster is believed to be one of the names on his wanted list.

According to reports in Diario Gol (via The Express) , Real Madrid are planning a surprise summer swoop for Liverpool defender. Boss Zinedine Zidane is planning a revolution at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season and the Reds youngster is believed to be one of the names on his wanted list.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp thinks so highly of the 19-year-old that he was given a five-year contract back in January despite hardly figuring for the starting XI at Anfield.Since arriving at the club in 2015, Gomez has made just three starts under the German, all these coming in the FA Cup but the player has been blighted by a knee injury which has hampered his development.



Sources close to Anfield believe the Frenchman has a “weakness” for the boy from Catford who started his career at Charlton Athletic. Now, in what could be one of the surprise summer transfer story's, his future may be with one of the world’s biggest football clubs.