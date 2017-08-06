Real Madrid have guaranteed that Gareth Bale will stay,

​According to the Guardian, the Galacticos have reassured the Welsh international, and told him that they will not sign M’Bappe.

The 19-year-old teenage sensation scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, helping to knock out Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City of the Champions League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star was reportedly the first on the chopping block in case M’Bappe joined.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are reported to have been interested in the former Spurs man.

Bale scored nine goals in all competitions last season, but struggled due to injuries. Isco started the Champions League final instead of Bale, who has played little in the 2017 calendar year.

M’Bappe is wanted by Barcelona and PSG too, and has attracted lots of interest from all over Europe. Monaco have made it very difficult for PSG to sign their star player.