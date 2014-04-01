Real Madrid tell Raiola they no longer interested in AC Milan's Gigio Donnarumma

AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has had quite an eventful week to say the least. After the banners against him by the club's hardcore fans, and an injury which prevented him to take part in the derby win against Inter in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal, the youngster returned to action in the Serie A when putting in a Man of The Match performance away against Fiorentina.



The fixture against Fiorentina also marked the youngster's 100th performance in an AC Milan shirt, a hallmark that did not get the attention it would have gotten in normal circumstances.



Given the turbulence, the player's future at the club remains very much in doubt, however, one solution is no longer a viable option as Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola have been informed by Real Madrid that they are no longer interested in acquiring his services.



Real Madrid have been very interested in Donnarumma since last summer, and have spoken numerous times with Raiola about this matter. However, the Los Merengues have informed Raiola that they have decided to pull out given the delicate situation and uncertainty surrounding Donnarumma's future, but also due to the fact that they have signed Atheltic Bilbao's goalkeeper Kepa.



This is bound to make the Rossoneri directors happy as they have continued to say that they do not wish to sell Donnarumma at any price. However, there is interest from PSG as well as persistent rumours that Juventus have still not given up on the idea of replacing Gígi Buffon with the Donnarumma.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)