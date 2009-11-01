According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid has identified the seven players it wants to strengthen the side next summer now their transfer ban has been halved. Los Blancos managed to get their embargo amended on appeal and will now be able to do business from next summer.



Spurs midfielder Dele Alli is reported to be at the top of their wish-list despite his current boss Mauricio Pochettino stating his player will not be sold at any price. Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a target for some time and the players own desire to wear the famous white shirt may see him arrive in summer.



Manchester United’s Anthony Martial has failed to win a regular place under new boss Jose Mourinho and a £50 million switch has been reported. PSG are also keen on his signature. Arsenal’s German star Mesut Ozil recently stated that he had unfinished business in the Spanish capital after a less than impressive first spell at Real. The Gunners are currently trying to tie the 28-year-old down to a new deal at The Emirates.



Liverpool play-maker Philippe Coutinho is a big favourite of the clubs former striker Ronaldo. Could his fellow compatriot persuade the 24-year-old to head to the Bernabeu? Current Real boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard. Having already been linked with his services in the past, could a shock summer swoop be on the cards. Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is seen by many club observers, as the natural replacement for Pepe. Reports from Spain also suggest the 28-year-old Greek international is the number one choice.





