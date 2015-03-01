Real Madrid three-man January shortlist revealed

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has drawn up a shortlist of players who could revitalise a struggling Los Blancos frontline, with the BBC struggling for form. Alexis Sánchez, Mauro Icardi and Sergio Agüero are all seen as attainable during the winter market, while Antoine Griezmann is favoured by coach Zinedine Zidane and is an option which could be revisited next summer.



With Sánchez still determined to leave Arsenal as soon as possible, Real Madrid are his preferred choice, but Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City remain in the race to secure the Chilean international. Should he join City, Kun Agüero would then become Madrid’s primary target as he may also be surplus to requirements in Manchester. Guardiola would authorise his departure in order to make room for the former Barcelona man.



Pérez is also said to be a big fan of Icardi, but is not willing to pay the €110 million release clause in the Argentine’s contract. He will ask for a discount, but this is very unlikely to be agreed to by Suning.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)