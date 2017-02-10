Real Madrid to begin new contract talks with star striker
10 February at 15:45Real Madrid are planning to restyle their attacking department for the next season but the Merengues are not willing to sell Karim Benzema who is not having such a good season as last year, but is still the 8th best goal-scorer in the history of the club.
The Frenchman’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2018 and according to as.com the LaLiga giants want to offer him a new deal to extend his stay at the club until 2021 or 2022. Benzema has only scored 12 goals so far this season but Real Madrid are already working to make the former Lyon striker sign a new deal.
Meantime, Isco contract talks are still on hold with the Spaniard’s deal that expires in 2018, whilst Pepe is set for his last five months at the club given that he will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu once his contract expires at the end of the season.
