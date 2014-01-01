Real Madrid to go head to head with Arsenal to sign Alexis Sánchez heir
30 November at 15:10Alexis Sánchez is destined to leave North London when his contract expires on June 30 next year, if not before. Arsenal have accepted their fate and have therefore begun the process of looking for the Chilean’s replacement, fully aware of the fact he has no intention whatsoever of remaining part of Arsène Wenger’s team.
Real Madrid have been linked with a move to sign the former Barcelona man, with Zinedine Zidane looking to strengthen his attack with fresh blood in the summer. However, Los Blancos are not the only ones, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and PSG also keeping an eye on the situation.
As for Wenger, he has already decided on the player he wants to bring in as his replacement; Nabil Fekir of Lyon. Madrid president Florentino Pérez knows the Frenchman is also one of Zizou’s preferred options, and is trying to convince him to discard the option of moving to the Premier League in favour of the Santiago Bernabéu. Alexis remains at a crossroads just now, but that is not to say he won’t end up plying his trade in Spain’s capital city next season rather than the OL captain.
(Don Balon)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
