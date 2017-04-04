Real Madrid to match €24m release clause for promising French defender
04 April at 13:45Real Madrid will be looking to sign at least one new defender in the summer as Portuguese veteran Pepe is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season when his contract with the LaLiga giants expires.
Many talented defenders are being linked with a move to Real Madrid but the Merengues will also be looking for a new left-back who can become the future heir of Marcelo. According to Marca, Real Madrid will pay Theo Hernandez’s € 24 million release clause. The Frenchman is not only one of the most promising defenders of Spanish football, but is also under contract with Real Madrid’s city rivals Atletico.
The versatile defender, however, is out on loan at Alaves until the end of the season but has imposed himself as one of the most reliable defenders in Spain.
The U20 France International is contracted with Atletico Madrid until 2021 but he has a € 24 million release clause which Real Madrid are ready to trigger at the end of the season. The Colchoneros, of course, would prefer not to lose the promising defender although the player’s agent has dropped a massive hint his client wants to move across the capital. Theo Hernandez can either play as centre-back or left-back.
