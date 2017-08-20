Real Madrid are about to offer Karim Benzema a new deal, according to the latest reports from France.

The former French international was recently mentioned in a possible swap with Alexis Sanchez, who enters his last year as an Arsenal player.

Benzema, a former Lyon player, is about to sign a deal until 2021, one worth more than the

8 million a year he is currently on.

There was repeated talk that Benzema may find himself replaced by Alvaro Morata - who scored 15 goals last season - although he really came through in the champions League, scoring against Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, and taking his seasonal total to 19 goals.

The Galacticos are interested in PSG target Kylian M’Bappe, whose potential arrival has threatened a few current players, including Isco and Gareth Bale.

Benzema has recently been linked with a move to China, too.

claim that the Merengues aren’t going to let their courtship of Kylian M’Bappe affect their future.