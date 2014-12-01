Eden Hazard. The 26-year-old Belgian, who is in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award, has become the Spaniard’s top priority this summer despite the Premier League leaders stating that he will be going nowhere next season.

Spanish sports journal Mundo Deportivo (via The Express) claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will continue his pursuit of Chelsea play-maker. The 26-year-old Belgian, who is in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award, has become the Spaniard’s top priority this summer despite the Premier League leaders stating that he will be going nowhere next season.

After a disappointing campaign last term, Hazard has been in superb form this season and has been inspirational in his side’s quest for Premier League glory which now looks all but assured. Reports from Spain however, state that Zidane is willing to offer striker Alvaro Morata, a player who Chelsea boss Antonio Conte knows well and who is believed to want at Stamford Bridge, as part of any summer deal.



Other names such as Isco and James Rodriguez have also been mentioned as potential players Los Blancos would be willing to put on the table as part of any package.