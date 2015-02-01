Real Madrid to offer star defender in exchange for Man Utd’s De Gea
24 February at 11:30Real Madrid are planning a stunning swap deal with Manchester United to finally land Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea. The former Atletico Madrid star is a long-time transfer target of theMerengues, so much so he was close to joining the Bernabeu hierarchy in summer 2015 but his move to Real Madrid collapsed in the deadline day.
The LaLiga giants have never retired from the race to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper and, according to Don Balon, Florentino Perez will make a new attempt to sign him next summer.
The Spanish news outlet reports that the Real Madrid’s President is willing to offer Raphael Varane in exchange for the talented goalkeeper. Florentino reportedly wants to sign De Gea at all costs and would be ready to offer the highly rated French defender to seal the transfer of the Spain International.
Still according to Don Balon, Real Madrid could replace Varane with Marquinhos who, however, is close to signing a new contract with PSG.
