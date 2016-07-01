Real Madrid to pay €200m for Kane: the latest
03 February at 16:00
According to Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid will sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer for a fee in the region of €200 million.
Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez has made no secret of his desire to revamp Zinedine Zidane’s squad at the end of the season, with several marquee players on his radar.
The likes of Mauro Icardi and Eden Hazard have also been linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabéu, with the reigning La Liga champions keen to revitalise a frontline which has failed to deliver enough goals this campaign.
Indeed, with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale both likely to leave the Spanish capital, there is a good chance more than one new attacking player could be signed.
Los Merengues will reportedly have a €300 million transfer budget come the summer, which would give them sufficient funds to strengthen the roster in several key areas.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments