The Daily Star reports that Real Madrid will attempt to pinch French centre-halffrom under the noses of their Liga rivals Valencia. The 26-year-old is actually the property of Manchester City but has impressed this season on-loan at The Mestalla and is anxious to make the move permanent.

The journal claims however, that the problem is Valencia are baulking at the £18M asking price and now Real Madrid have entered the race to try to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The club from the capital has had the player under observation all season and after an indifferent start to life in Spain, Mangala has now found his feet.



With Portuguese defender Pepe set to leave the club at the end of the season, Real boss Zinedine Zidane sees Mangala as a cut-price addition to his squad and a player that will certainly not figure in the plans of City manager Pep Guardiola next season.