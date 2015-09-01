

According to Spanish portal Don Balon , Real Madrid have identified the player they want to bring in to the Santiago Bernabeu should they lose Spanish midfielder Isco this summer.

The 24-year-old is unhappy at his lack of first-team opportunities in the Spanish capital and has been heavily linked with a move away at the end of the season. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are keen to take him to the Camp Nou to become the successor to Andreas Iniesta and Los Blancos could exact some revenge on their bitter rivals with the news that the man they have at the top of their shortlist is former Barca player Thiago Alcantara.



The 25-year-old Bayern Munich man has even been linked with an emotional return to his old club but Real are hoping to hijack any such move and ward off the advances of his former mentor Pep Guardiola, who is believed to be keen to take him to Manchester City.