Real Madrid have a plan to lure Eden Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu: they aim to sell Isco, who is wanted by Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, among others.

AS claim that the Galactico is well liked by Pep Guardiola

​Isco is still not a guaranteed starter in Madrid, who look set for a bit of a shake up at the end of the season. Though Zinedine Zidane is very loyal to his current squad and isn’t very enthusiastic about a massive turnover, he may no longer be the Coach by next year anyway.

Florentino Perez is known for wanting Hazard, seeing as Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have struggled with injuries and form, while Cristiano Ronaldo has not been scoring as much as previously.

Liverpool could also be interested, seeing as they freed up some money after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the winter for over

165m.

, and that he could fit his system well. City have been looking for more players up front, and tried to sign Riyad Mahrez in the winter.