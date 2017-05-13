According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are pondering a bid for out of favor German international defender Jerome Boateng. The Bayern Munich player has fought injuries throughout this season and has found a difficult time breaking his way into Ancelotti’s regular starting eleven. At age 28 and with a World Cup year approaching, Boateng will be keen to feature more regularly among a top European club.

Real Madrid have been considering possible replacements for the aging Pepe for some time, and a move to La Liga for Boateng might seem an attractive change of scenery for the German. One of the few teams that can boast European success on equal terms of Bayern, the capital club have the prestige and history that Boateng will want to embrace. An offer in the region of 40 million EUR is rumored to be on the table to entice the defender away from the Allianz Arena.