Real Madrid transfer news: French starlet targeted as Mourinho eyes Blancos’ midfield star
24 February at 15:00Real Madrid are interested in signing French starlet Kylian Mbappe who is under contract with AS Monaco and stunned European football fans with his first Champions League goals against Manchester City earlier this week. Mbappe is one of Europe’s most promising wingers. The 18-year-old wonderkid is being scouted by Juventus and Arsenal but according to a report of Marca, Real Madrid have also set sights on the Frenchman.
The Spanish website also reports that the LaLiga table leaders are set to battle it out with Manchester United and Chelsea for the signing of Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva who is also contracted with AS Monaco.
Meantime, the Daily Star in England reports that former Blancos’ boss Jose Mourinho has set sighs on Real Madrid midfield star Casemiro. The Portuguese boss is a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old midfielder who is getting some regular game time with the Merengues as Zinedine Zidane plays him ahead of both Isco and James Rodriguez. Casemiro, in fact, can combine physical strength and quality much better than his teammates and can provide much more cover than them.
Mourinho could make an offer to take him to Manchester United in the summer.
