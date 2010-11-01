Real Madrid v PSG - confirmed starting line-ups & live updates

The head-to-head record between Real Madrid and Paris SG is perfectly balanced with two wins each and two draws in all competitions.



Paris SG have eliminated Real Madrid in their two previous knockout encounters (1992/93 UEFA Cup, 1993/94 Cup Winners Cup), both times in the quarter-finals.



However, their only previous encounters in the Champions League saw Real Madrid win one and draw one in the 2015/16 group stages, with Real keeping clean sheets in both games.



Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have won 10 of their 14 Champions League knockout games (D2 L2), lifting the trophy twice in as many seasons. As part of this run, they’ve won all six of their games at the Bernabeu.



Real Madrid are playing in the Champions League for the 21st consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the competition. They have always reached the knockout stages in that period.



Real Madrid have reached the semi-finals in each of the last seven Champions League campaigns, also a record run in the history of the competition.



Last season, Real Madrid became the first team since Inter Milan in 2010 to win the Champions League after having finished second in their group.



Real Madrid have won the European Cup/Champions League on 12 occasions – including three of the last four – more than any other team in history. In fact, they’ve won each of their last six finals in the competition.



