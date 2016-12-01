Real Madrid have only won two of their last five games against Villarreal in La Liga (D2 L1), both wins coming under Zinédine Zidane (3-0 at Bernabeu in April 2016 and 3-2 at La Ceramica in February 2017).



The Yellow Submarine have not won any of their 17 league visits to Santiago Bernabeu (D5 L12), but they have avoided defeat in two of the last three (L1).



Real Madrid have won five of their last six La Liga home games but they lost the last one (0-3 vs Barcelona). The last time the Whites lost consecutive games at home in the competition was in May 2009 under Juande Ramos.



Villarreal have won their last two away league games, both by the same scoreline (1-0). The last time they won three in a row away from home was in March 2017.



The Whites have only scored 32 goals in La Liga this season, their worst haul after the first 17 games of a La Liga season since 2006/07 (26), when they won the title at the end.



Real Madrid have only scored 28% of their goals in the second half of games in La Liga this season (nine out of 32), the lowest percentage of any team.



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in his 13 league games against Villarreal in La Liga, more than any other player in the competition.