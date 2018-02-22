Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 1-1: Tops and Flops of the first half

The first half of Real Madrid-Bayern Munich offered some great end-to-end football, with both teams scoring early in the game. 1-1 at the break and the game is still very open, as the guests only need one goal to bring this tie to extra time. Here are the tops and flops of the first half.



Tops



Rodriguez: Brilliant in his passing game, dropping down on several occasions to open up space for his teammates. A few great passes which could have resulted in his team scoring.



Marcelo: Involved in almost every Real Madrid attack, when leaving his defensive duties. Great assist to Benzema, finding the Frenchman at the back post.



Flops



Varane: Misplaced several passes and looked sloppy at the back. It’s evident that Ramos can’t carry the four-man backline on his own. Real Madrid would need to work harder in the defensive phase in the second half.



Ulreich: Bayern really miss Neuer. His stand-in, Ulreich, failed to impress once again as he misplaced a few easy passes while putting his defence in danger. Did make a good save on Ronaldo, though.