Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 2-2 (4-3): Player Ratings

Despite equalising to 2-2 in the 63rd minute, Bayern Munich failed to convert their chances as Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League final on aggregate. Here is the match report, as well as the player ratings of the game (gallery).



The guests took the lead early on through Kimmich, who pounced on a loose ball in the penalty box, making no mistakes with the finish. However, less than ten minutes later, Benzema equalised as Marcelo found him at the back post. Lots of chances were created but the scores remained 1-1, heading into the half-time break.



Just one minute into the second, Ulreich lost his footing when attempting a pass, missing the ball completely. Benzema was left with an open goal and made no mistakes in scoring the second for Real Madrid.



In the 63rd minute, as mentioned, Rodriguez pounced on his own rebound, squeezing it through Navas’ legs. A goal which sparked some hope for Bayern, however, the hosts managed to hold onto their aggregate lead, advancing to the final.