Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Welcome to our live coverage of the final group stage fixture of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Santago Bernabeu. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



This is the 10th game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League since 2012/13, more than any other fixture in the competition over that period.



Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund is the fixture that has been played more times than any other in the Champions league without ever producing a red card (13 games, 0 red).



Real Madrid are playing in the Champions League for the 21st consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the competition. They have always made it out of the group stages, including this season, although they are certain of finishing second behind Tottenham.



​Borussia Dortmund can’t reach the knockout stages of the Champions League but will definitely finish third if they better APOEL’s result on matchday six or if both teams draw.



​Borussia Dortmund must beat Real Madrid to avoid being winless in a Champions League group stage for the first time in their history. They have scored exactly one goal in each of their five games this season.



In fact, Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last seven Champions League games (D2 L5). Failure to beat Real Madrid would establish their longest ever run without a win in the competition.



None of Borussia Dortmund’s last 37 Champions League games has ended goalless.

Real Madrid have won 21 of their last 24 Champions League group games at the Bernabeu (D3), last tasting defeat at home in October 2009 against AC Milan.



Real Madrid have won the European Cup/Champions League on 12 occasions – including three of the last four – more than any other team in history. In fact, they’ve won each of their last six finals in the competition.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (113 goals in 145 games). With Real Madrid, he has found the net 98 times in 93 games and has scored 18 of Real’s last 28 goals in the competition.



If he plays, this will be Gareth Bale’s 50th Champions League game. He’d become the second Welsh player to reach that landmark after Ryan Giggs (141 games).



​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has netted nine goals in his last 14 Champions League games. Against Real, he’s found the net three times in five outings.



