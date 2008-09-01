Real Madrid and Sevilla have not drawn any of their last 24 meetings in La Liga, with 15 wins for the Whites and nine for Sevilla. In those games, Real were shut out in just two games, while Sevilla failed to score in only three.



At the Santiago Bernabéu, the Madrilenian side have won their last eight games against Sevilla, scoring an average of 3.5 goals per game. They have never won nine games in a row against them.



Sevilla's last win at the Bernabéu in La Liga was in December 2008 (3-4), in Bernd Schuster's last game as the Real boss.



Real Madrid have won their last four La Liga games at home, after going winless in their first three of this season there (D2 L1) 28 points won after 14 games is Real's worst record at this stage of a season in La Liga since 2008/09 (26), when they were runners-up to Barcelona.



​Sevilla are looking to become the sixth La Liga side to reach 1000 wins in the competition (currently 999), as well as the first Andalusian side to do it.



Real Madrid have drawn their last two games against sides in the top five in La Liga this term (2-2 vs Valencia and 0-0 vs Atlético), while Sevilla have lost their three (2-0 vs Atlético, 4-0 vs Valencia and 2-1 vs Barcelona)



​Both Real Madrid and Sevilla have had the most different goal scorers in La Liga this season (11, same as Barcelona).



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 14 games against Sevilla in La Liga, more than against any other opponent in the competition.



​Zinedine Zidane has won four of his six games as a manager against Sevilla (D1 L1). The Frenchman’s only defeat in this run came in January 2017 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (2-1), where Sevilla ended the longest ever unbeaten run of any La Liga side in all competitions (40 games between April 2016 and January 2017, all of them under Zidane).

Welcome to our live coverage of Real Madrid vs Sevilla in La Liga from Santiago Bernabeu. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.