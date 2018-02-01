Real Madrid want Liverpool target and its good news for Chelsea and Man Utd
01 February at 15:15Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Real Madrid are set to pursue the signing of Roma's Alisson and it comes as good news for Chelsea and Manchester United.
Alisson, currently 25, has become an important player for Roma since he joined the club in the summer of 2016 from Brazilian club Internacional. He has appeared 22 times this season and has become one of Serie A's best goalkeepers as well.
Mundo Deportivo say that while Real Madrid are looking to bring in the likes of Harry Kane and Eden Hazard, they want to bring in a goalkeeper as well next summer. Alisson's age and quality, they feel, makes him a perfect player for Real Madrid and he has impressed the Los Blancos scouts a lot. David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois too are in the running but Alisson's completeness at the age of 25 can place him above the Manchester United and Chelsea stoppers.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has informed his trusted agents, club officials and Jose Angel Sanchez to explore the chances of signing Alisson and work is already being done behind the scenes.
Liverpool too, have drawn links with the Brazilian and it seems as if Paris Saint-Germain as well are monitoring Alisson quite closely. The Red Devils and the Blues can have reasons to be happy about, after all.
Kaustubh Pandey
