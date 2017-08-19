Real Madrid want to raise Liverpool, Inter target's release clause to €500m
21 August at 14:15Real Madrid are set to shock everyone by offering one of their young players a new mega deal, one with a €500 million release clause, according to Marca.
Reports indicated that the Marcos Asensio already has a €350m clause, and is set to be offered a raise, from €3.5 to €4.5m until 2023.
The Inter, Arsenal and Manchester United target has also been chased by PSG, but the young prodigy was firm with his refusal.
“No thank-you. I’m at a better club and I want to stay here. It’s great that Real have put their confidence in me and I want to repay their trust," he said.
Marca write (via ESPN) that the Merengues are set to offer a new deal to the Spanish star, who scored against Deportivo La Coruna at the weekend as Real Madrid won 3-0.
It was a breath of fresh air for the Merengues, who were able to swat aside Deportivo - despite a late missed penalty - despite losing Cristiano Ronaldo for five games after he pushed a referee.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema would have higher clauses, each worth €1 billion. A lesson for Barcelona and their €222m Neymar clause...
