Real Madrid were “supposed” to chase Kylian M’Bappe this summer,

Speaking in an interview, Predrag Mijatovic confirmed that the Galacticos are “forced” to fight for great talents.

A former sporting director at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mijatovic said that he would have signed the 18-year-old, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season for Monaco, his breakout talent evident for all to see.

“Why not? Real are forced to, historically, fight for great talents. An 18-year-old who has this kind of potential must always have a place, and if he’s not a starter from the beginning, he will be a year down the line.

“You can’t expect that stars like Cristiano or Modric retire before looking for a replacement. Real have signed many young Spaniards with a good future, and it’s a very good philosophy. But they need to understand that as talents, they can’t play every game from the start”.